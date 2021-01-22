WASHINGTON — Congressman Fred Keller (R-PA) blasted President Joe Biden’s decision to stop construction on the Keystone XL Pipeline in a statement that was released on Tuesday.
“Homegrown energy supports millions of family-sustaining jobs and fortifies our national security. In Pennsylvania’s 12th Congressional District, which is home to some of the nation’s most abundant energy and natural gas resources, that means 88,000 downstream jobs with an economic impact of $3.7 billion annually,” Keller said.
“Without question, natural gas remains an indispensable part of America’s approach to meeting our country’s growing energy needs — a fact that is unlikely to change any time soon,” Keller continued. “In light of this, our leaders should be working to bolster technology and innovation in the energy industry, not scrapping our existing infrastructure with no alternative solution in sight.”
Keller’s statement came out Tuesday, before Biden took the oath of office and came after sources close to the then President-elect made it known that he was planning on stopping the pipeline construction.
On Wednesday, Biden made good on that promise when he rescinded the construction permit for the pipeline which would have transported oil from Canada to the Gulf Coast.
In his opposition to Biden’s decision, Keller noted that the pipeline was working on becoming more environmentally friendly, which he said should be applauded by the new administration.
“In recent months, the Keystone XL pipeline project has announced significant overhauls that will ensure its sustainability and reduce its environmental impact, including a pledge to eliminate all greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. This is precisely the approach that our government should be supporting, yet (President) Biden has steadfastly opposed the project in an apparent overture to the more radical wing of his party,” Keller said.
“No matter what actions are taken in Washington, natural gas will continue to move — be it by pipeline, rail or truck. The crucial difference is that pipelines like the Keystone XL are demonstrably safer and create less greenhouse gas emissions during transport,” he continued. “Natural gas is not going anywhere, and the decision our leaders must make is whether they will stand with the hard-working Americans who rely on the energy industry for their livelihoods — and the millions more who benefit from the lower energy costs that result — or enact frivolous and shortsighted policies to their detriment.”
