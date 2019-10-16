The 2019 football season hasn’t gone the way either Athens or Waverly wanted, but the two programs will get to play in a special game at the end of the season.
The Wildcats and Wolverines will play in The Valley’s UNICO Bowl on Saturday, Nov. 2 at 7 p.m. The only thing left to be decided is where the game will be played.
“Certainly being right here in the Valley with all these natural rivalries between Athens, Sayre and Waverly — to get the kids to play each other and play an extra game, I think it’s outstanding,” said Athens Athletic Director JB Sullivan.
Officials from the two school districts will meet at Yanuzzi’s on Thursday night to hold a coin flip to decide the location of the game.
All proceeds from the contest — from ticket sales to 50-50 raffles — will benefit the local branch of UNICO.
UNICO supports the special needs communities in Sayre, Athens and Waverly as well as giving grants and scholarships to local students and school districts.
“We wanted to be able to provide that game and to be able to raise some money for a great cause with UNICO. And Thursday night, (at) 7:30, at Yanuzzi’s, come by and see who gets home field, Waverly or Athens. It should be exciting,” Sullivan said.
