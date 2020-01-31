LITCHFIELD — Litchfield Township Supervisors are mulling the elimination of its municipal planning commission, or least the elimination of its land development and subdivision ordinance.
Supervisors are meeting at the township building on Hill Road at 7 p.m. Monday to discuss the matter, according to planning commission member Mike Drake and township secretary Kathryn Hunsinger.
While a legal notice published in the Jan. 18 edition of the Morning Times stated that the township would look to abolish the entire planning commission as well as the municipality’s subdivision and land development ordinance, Hunsinger stated Thursday that she believed the supervisors might pull back on that proposal and simply eliminate ordinance.
“I think they’re looking to just delete that ordinance and go back to the way it was before, when Bradford County did that for us,” she said. “I don’t think the planning commission will be abolished.”
Hunsinger noted that the ordinance in question was adopted by the township in 2005, and added that eliminating the ordinance would not add a significant burden onto the county.
“We might have like two of these subdivisions and land developments a year,” she said. “But they are increasingly more for commercial developments, so we just think the county is probably better versed in handling those duties.”
Hunsinger said there were a host of other functions that the planning commission performs, which is why it would likely remain as a part of the township.
However, Drake — citing the legal notice — was skeptical that the commission, which seats five members would remain intact.
The township’s planning commission was created via local ordinance in 2001.
