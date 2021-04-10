Under-ringing
Jyshaire Jayshawn Robinson, 20, and Gevonna Lashonta Nowell, 18, of Towanda, were charged with the schedule 3 felony for retail theft – under-ringing.
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda said that on April 1, a trooper spoke to the Regional Asset Protection Manager of the Family Dollar in North Towanda Township about a report of a retail theft by two employees.
The affidavit of probable cause shows that Robinson and Nowell had been under-ringing merchandise transactions for each other’s purchases between Feb. 11 and March 18.
Police said that the 22 transactions of various household merchandise amounted to $1,432 while they only paid $12 total.
Robinson and Nowell both have preliminary hearings scheduled on April 14.
DUI
Frances Oscar-Arthur Hall, 31, of Towanda, was charged with the misdemeanor for DUI: highest rate of alcohol (BAC .16+) – first offense, and the simple violations for accident – damage to unattended vehicle or property, careless driving, no headlights, and failing to keep right.
Police in Towanda Borough said that at about 10:50 p.m. on March 12, an officer was patrolling Main Street when he saw a tan GMC station wagon erratically pull out of a parking spot in front of Finlan’s Tavern.
The officer said that the car was completely on the wrong side of the road and that it was all over the road until he conducted a traffic stop down North Main Street.
The affidavit of probable cause shows that Hall had a strong smell of alcohol coming from his person and that his speech was slurred.
When asked if he had anything to drink that night, he replied that he had “four or five,” according to the criminal complaint.
The officer noted that Hall used his vehicle for balance when he asked him to step out of the car.
After failing sobriety tests, Hall was placed under arrest for DUI and brought to Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital, Towanda Campus for a legal blood draw.
The affidavit shows that Hall’s vehicle had a damaged passenger side headlight from him hitting a parked truck on Main Street.
The lab results later reported that Hall had a BAC of .244 at the time.
A preliminary hearing is set for 9 a.m. on May 21.
Animal cruelty
Emma Jean Muzzy, 34, of Towanda, was charged with two counts of the schedule 2 misdemeanor for cruelty to animals and two counts of the schedule 3 felony for aggravated cruelty to animals – causing SBI or death.
Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda said that a trooper interviewed a neighbor to Muzzy at about 4:20 p.m. on July 28, 2020 about the dogs next door.
The neighbor stated that she checks on the dogs every now and then and that Muzzy told her the day before that one of them had died.
The affidavit of probable cause shows that she thought this was strange since the Husky was only four years old.
She reported that when she went to check on the other dog the next day, the deceased one was in the same kennel and that Muzzy had not buried it. The neighbor noted that the other Husky did not seem healthy and that it couldn’t stand up.
She told the trooper that Muzzy had been gone all day and that she didn’t know when she’d return.
After seeing how thin the dog was, the trooper placed it in the back of his patrol car and brought it to the Bradford County Humane Society.
The affidavit shows that the staff told police the next day that the Husky was a 2 out of 10 on the wellness scale and that it only weighed 25 pounds.
The humane society also said that the dog was taken care of with extreme negligence.
The criminal complaint was filed on March 17.
A preliminary hearing for Muzzy is set for 9:15 a.m. on April 14.
DUI
Anthony Carmen Girolamo, 26, of Waverly, was charged with the misdemeanor for DUI: highest rate of alcohol (BAC .16+) – first offense, and DUI: general impairment/incapability of driving safely – first offense, and the simple violations for careless driving and failure to keep right.
Police in Towanda Borough said that at 11:23 p.m. on Feb. 13, officers noticed that a vehicle ahead of them was swerving on York Ave.
As they continued on to Route 6, police said that the black 2020 Toyota Corolla swerved to the right and hit a snowbank along the North Towanda Dandy Mini Mart.
The affidavit of probable cause shows that police turned on their lights and sirens and that Girolamo continued on Route 6, went completely into the wrong lane, and then pulled his car over.
The officers observed Busch beer cans in the back of the vehicle when they approached the drivers side. They noted that Girolamo had his hands up and was staring straight ahead.
Police noticed a strong smell of alcohol coming from inside the vehicle, according to the criminal complaint.
Girolamo reportedly gave short answers and avoided eye contact with police.
The affidavit shows that he denied that he had been drinking when police asked him multiple times.
After failing sobriety tests, Girolamo was placed under arrest for DUI and brought to Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital, Towanda Campus for a legal blood draw.
Charges were filed at a later date and the results showed that Girolamo had a BAC of .242.
A preliminary hearing is set for 9 a.m. on May 21.
Assault
Corey Ryan, 36, of Waverly, was charged with the schedule 2 misdemeanor for simple assault and the simple violation for harassment – subject other to physical contact.
Sayre Borough police said that at about 10 a.m. on March 26, an officer was dispatched to the Best Western hotel on Spring Street in the borough for a reported assault.
The criminal complaint shows that the victim claimed that she and Ryan had gotten into an argument and that it turned physical and he hit her in the back of the head and in the face.
Police observed a mark on the left side of the victim’s face.
A preliminary hearing is set for 11 a.m. on May 11.
Forgery
Jennifer Marie McIntire, 50, of Sayre, was charged with the schedule 2 felony for forgery – utters forged writing and the schedule 3 felony for theft by deception – false impression.
Athens Borough police said that on Jan. 27, an officer was contacted by a member of the Ingersoll Rand Federal Credit Union who reported that McIntire had passed and endorsed a cashier’s check in the amount of $3,275 on Dec. 7, 2020 and that the check was subsequently returned as fraud.
The affidavit of probable cause shows that McIntire claimed she received the check for cleaning houses and offered to bring in her social security check.
McIntire reportedly suggested that a loan could be taken out to cover the return check and the caller had informed her that since the check was deposited into a joint account, she and the other party had to come into the office.
The caller noted that neither party ever came to the office and that McIntire was warned that the matter would be handed over to the District Magistrate office.
Court documents show that the check had two ATM withdrawals, one in the amount of $503 on Dec. 9 and a cash withdrawal of $1,000 on Dec. 8.
Police said that McIntire was interviewed on Jan. 28 and stated that she did make contact with the representative who called the station.
The affidavit shows that police informed her that they believed her story was a scam and advised her to go home and come back with her cell phone for proof and the envelope that the check came in if she still had it.
McIntire did not return to the station and had not made contact with police when charges were filed on March 11.
A preliminary hearing is set for 8:30 a.m. on April 26.
Theft
Joshua Robert Uhl, 29, of Sayre, was charged with the misdemeanor for retail theft – take merchandise.
Athens Township police said that on March 21, the station received information from a Walmart Asset Protection Associate about an ongoing investigation where Uhl was suspected to have committed multiple thefts from the self-checkout registers.
The caller said that the investigation was nearly complete when Uhl came to the store that day and under-rang two shoe racks for $.47 each instead of $14.82 each and failed to pay for a $9.97 container of Oxy-Clean.
When the officer interviewed Uhl at about 8:30 p.m. at the station, he denied taking anything from the store that day.
The affidavit of probable cause shows that the officer informed Uhl that there was video surveillance footage of him under-ringing merchandise on that day and on other numerous occasions, using the bar codes for very cheap items when scanning more expensive items.
Uhl admitted to taking the items and being involved in other thefts, and that he had started using methamphetamine again to help him through a tough time.
Court documents show that Uhl was informed he’d receive his charges in the mail at a later date.
Police found that the thefts he was involved in during Feb. totaled in $545.77 worth of stolen and/or under-rang merchandise.
A preliminary hearing is set for 11 a.m. on April 27.
Theft
Robert Charles Watkins, 28, of Sayre, was charged with the misdemeanor for retail theft – take merchandise.
Athens Township police said that at about 10:59 p.m. on March 19, the station received a call from a Walmart Asset Protection Associate about a male who had been stuffing his purse with numerous items while shopping at the Elmira Street store.
The APA said that Watkins was currently checking out with some other items and would be leaving the store with unpaid-for merchandise.
The affidavit of probable cause shows that the officer met with Watkins in the parking lot, where he admitted that he only paid for the items in the cart and not the items in both purses. He also stated that the second purse along with the items in it was stolen.
Watkins was then placed under arrest for retail theft. Police said that his criminal history showed a previous conviction from this Walmart, making this a misdemeanor of the second degree.
A preliminary hearing is set for 10:15 a.m. on April 27.
