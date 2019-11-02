Area cleans up after flooding

While the heart of the Valley largely dodged Halloween night’s torrential rainfall, the surrounding regions were not as fortunate, as multiple roads were flooded and closed as a result.
Up north, Tioga County Firewire reported a number of road closures and flooding issues, which caused road crews to shut portions of State Routes 34, 17, 434 and 187 near the state line in Nichols.
Additionally, boulders were reported on Day Hollow Road in Owego, multiple trees were down on Briggs Hollow Road in Nichols, and Halsey Valley Road in Tioga Center, Sulphur Springs Road in Owego, and Anderson Hill and Tulls Corner in Candor were all reported as flooded.
The river levels also jumped considerable as a result of the downpours. In Waverly, the Susquehanna River rose from 4.5 feet at 9 p.m. Thursday to nine feet by 3 a.m. Friday. It is expected to crest at 11.6 feet by early Saturday morning, which is below the 13-foot flood stage.
Sayre Borough Council President Jim Daly said the expected crest will be well below the borough’s flood stage of 26 feet, and added that, overall, the municipality weathered the storm well.
“We got a bit lucky,” he said. “We got a lot of rain but locally there were not a lot of impacts. I know the south of us had a harder time with it.”
Indeed, State Route 220 in Ulster Township had to be closed due to a reported mudslide, according to Bradford County Firewire. Not long after, a portion of Sheshequin Road was closed due to flooding. In Windham Township, Battle Creek Road was another local roadway that fell victim to the floodwaters. In total, 25 roads in Bradford County were impacted, according to county commissioner Doug McLinko.
Additionally, the Wappassening Creek near Windham Township rose dramatically within a couple hours — from 7.5 feet at 8:30 p.m. to 15.7 feet. And the Chemung River in Chemung rose from 4 feet at 9 p.m. to a crest of 11 feet at noon Friday. The flood stage at this location is 16 feet.
