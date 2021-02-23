SAYRE — An ambulance that was stolen from Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital on Tuesday morning has been found, according to the Sayre Borough Police Department.
"The Guthrie ambulance that was reported stolen from the emergency room entrance of the Robert Packer Hospital early this morning has been recovered in New York State," a press release from Sayre Police said.
According to police, the ambulance was stolen from the emergency room entrance of the hospital at about 6:28 a.m. on Tuesday by an unknown suspect.
"As this is an active investigation, further details will be released as they become available," police said in the press release. "Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the Sayre Police Department at 570-888-2233. All calls will be kept confidential."
In a statement released before the ambulance was found, Guthrie Corporate Communications Manager Kathy Cramer said that Guthrie was limited in what they could say due to the fact that the suspect could be a patient.
“The suspect may be a patient who was present at the Emergency Department and because of patient confidentiality, Guthrie cannot offer any additional comment,” Cramer said.
