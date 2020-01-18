The Bradford County District Attorney, Chad M. Salsman, reports that the following persons were recently sentenced in the Bradford County Court of Common Pleas, Towanda, Pennsylvania:
Patrick Firestine, 25, Sayre, was re-sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for nine months to 18 months, plus court costs, restitution of $450.00, for the offense of Burglary, a felony of the second degree. Officer Denny Slater of the Athens Township Police Department arrested Firestine for the offense occurring on Feb. 13, 2019.
William Adams, 33, of Laceyville was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for eight years to 16 years, plus court costs, for the offense of Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse, a felony of the first degree. Adams will have to register as a sexual offender for his lifetime. Trooper Terence Foley of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Adams following investigation of an incident that occurred in Tuscarora Township on May 14, 2019.
Robert Brown, 30, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 15 days to six months, plus court costs, restitution of $235.00, for the offense of Criminal Mischief, a misdemeanor of the third degree. Trooper Joseph Bednarski of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Brown following investigation of an incident that occurred in West Burlington on Sept. 2, 2019.
Dakota Hinckley, 26, Monroeton, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 72 hours to six months, fines of $1000.00, plus court costs, for the offense of Driving under the Influence, (Highest rate), a misdemeanor. Trooper Adam Thomas of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Hinckley following investigation of an incident that occurred in Franklin Township on July 27, 2019.
Richard Vargson, 31, Towanda, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 12 months to 48 months, fines of $250.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of Theft by Unlawful Taking, a misdemeanor of the first degree, Forgery, a misdemeanor of the first degree, and Possession of a Controlled Substance, a misdemeanor. Vargson had been sentenced to probation but failed to comply with the conditions. Probation was revoked and the cases were set for resentencing. Officers Joshua Lake and Bryan Bellows both of the Towanda Borough Police Department arrested Vargson on Feb. 1, 2019 and May 16, 2019. Trooper Andrew Hurchick of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Vargson following investigation of a incident that occurred in Franklin Township on April 29, 2019.
Joseph Chernosky, 45, of Towanda was sentenced to Probation Supervision for a term of six months, fines of $300.00, plus court costs, for the offenses of Driving under the Influence, (1/10), a misdemeanor, and Disorderly Conduct, a misdemeanor of the third degree. Chernosky has an additional license suspension of 12 months for refusal to submit to blood test when arrested. Officer Joshua Lake of the Towanda Borough Police Department arrested Chernosky for the offenses occurring on April 10, 2019.
Jonathan Wright, 35, of Canton was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for two years to eight years, followed by Probation Supervision for a term of three years. Wright will register as a sexual offender for a lifetime, for the offenses of two counts of Statutory Sexual Assault, (11 years older), a felony of the first degree. Wright will have to register as a sexual offender for his lifetime. Trooper Matthew Podolinski of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Wright following investigation of incidents that occurred in Canton Township in 2012-2015.
Tristen Drake, 23, Columbia Cross Roads, was sentenced to Probation Supervision for a term of 18 months, fines of $500.00, plus court costs, she will also lose her driver’s license for 12 months, for the offense of Fleeing and Eluding, a misdemeanor of the second degree. Officer Briar Jenkins of the Troy Borough Police Department arrested Drake for the offense occurring on July 21, 2019.
Kathleen Parker, 28, Wyalusing, was sentenced to incarceration in the Bradford County Correctional Facility for 20 days to six months, followed by Probation Supervision for a term of 54 months, fines of $1000.00, plus court costs, she will also lose her driver’s license for 18 months, for the offense of Driving under the Influence, (1/10), a misdemeanor. Trooper Robert Phillips of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Parker following investigation of an incident that occurred in Asylum Township on May 28, 2019.
Timothy Kerrick, 25, Monroeton, was sentenced to incarceration in Bradford County Correctional Facility for 10 days to 12 months, followed by 24 months of probation, followed by County Intermediate Punishment for 24 months; County Intermediate Punishment involves a combination of restrictions and supervision. It may include home confinement, electronic monitor, and substance abuse treatment. Violations can result in incarceration. For the offenses of Fleeing and Eluding Police Officers, a felony of the third degree and Driving under the Influence, (3/10), a misdemeanor of the second degree. Trooper Joshua Fisher of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Kerrick following investigation of incidents that occurred in Monroe Township on August 30, 2019.
David Goodwin, 47, Athens, was sentenced to County Intermediate Punishment for 24 months; County Intermediate Punishment involves a combination of restrictions and supervision. It may include home confinement, electronic monitor, and substance abuse treatment. Violations can result in incarceration for the offense of Corruption of Minors, a misdemeanor of the first degree. Trooper Matthew Podolinski of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Goodwin following investigation of an incident that occurred in Wyalusing Township in 2014.
Ronald Bahr, 58, Towanda, was sentenced to incarceration in a Pennsylvania State Correctional Facility for 24 months; State Intermediate Punishment is a two-year program run by the Department of Correctional. It begins with at least seven months of regular state prison. If approved, the inmate will then be placed in a drug/alcohol addiction center, followed by restricted living in a residential program. The third part is outpatient treatment and supervised placement in the community under drug and alcohol testing and monitoring. The Department of Correctional must be satisfied that the prisoner has made progress in rehabilitation from substance abuse. If not, the prisoner will be dismissed from the program and resentenced. Bahr’s offenses are four counts of Possession w/Intent to Deliver, all felonies. Trooper Scott Hawley of the Pennsylvania State Police arrested Bahr following investigation of incidents that occurred in North Towanda Township on May 8, 2019.
