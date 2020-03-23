Driving under the influence
SAYRE — A 34-year-old Sayre woman is facing DUI-related charges and counts of recklessly endangering another person and summary traffic offenses following an incident at the intersection of Bradford Street and North Elmer Avenue in Sayre on Feb. 23.
According to Sayre police, Jessalynn Carole Hutnik was charged following a motor vehicle accident at that intersection.
Hutnik was issued a summons to appear in court before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on April 24.
Theft
SAYRE — A Sayre man is facing various theft charges following an incident that took place at a North Keystone Avenue business on March 3.
According to Sayre police, Joshua C. Bixby, 35, was charged after he allegedly unlawfully took $50 from the business.
Bixby was issued a summons to appear in court before Magisterial District Couty Judge Larry Hurley on April 28.
Drug possession
The following individuals have been charged by Valley police with various drug possession charges:
• Darria Nicket Rorick, 19, of Van Etten was charged following an investigation of an illegally parked vehicle on West Lockhart Street near the intersection of Stedman Street.
• Alexis M. Whitney, 18, of Sayre was charged following the same incident that involved Rorick on March 10,
Both women were issued summons’ to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on April 28.
• Dustin Allen Westbrook, 35, of Ulster was charged after he was allegedly found in possession of illegal substances after an arrest warrant was served on him in Towanda Borough on Feb. 4.
Westbrook was issued a summons to appear in court before Magisterial District Court Judge Todd Carr on April 15.
