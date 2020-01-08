Fighting cancer one county at a time
Pictured, from left, are Bradford County Historical Society’s Matt Carl, breast cancer survivor Heather Vail, state Rep. Tina Pickett, Sayre Mayor Henry Farley, Helen Harshbarger and Jennifer Pensinger.

 Johnny Williams/Morning Times

SAYRE — The Pennsylvania Breast Cancer Coalition is taking the fight against cancer to every county in the state — and in May, it comes to Bradford County.

The PBCC has partnered with the Bradford County Historical Society to bring its traveling photo exhibit, 67 Women, 67 Counties: Facing Breast Cancer in Pennsylvania, to the Bradford County Historical Society in Towanda.

Specifically, the exhibit, which features women from each of the state’s counties along with photos and quotes about how their lives were impacted by breast cancer, will be at the historical society’s museum on Pine Street in Towanda at 6 p.m. on May 7.

On Tuesday, state Rep. Tina Pickett, R-Wysox, welcomed Matt Carl of the historical society along with PBCC representatives to her Sayre office to announce the event.

“We’re more than happy to have this opportunity in our region,” Pickett said. “Bringing awareness about early diagnosis and regular screenings is very important to our families and communities.”

Carl and Sayre Mayor Henry Farley echoed Pickett’s words, adding that the museum is an ideal location for the event.

“It’s a great venue for the exhibit,” Carl said. “It’s a great place for people to visit and we really hope people are looking forward to seeing it.”

“It’s a historic museum that truly lends itself to the event,” Farley said. “In fact, it’ll be celebrating its 150th anniversary this year, so it’s great to be able to tie this exhibit in to that.”

Breast cancer survivor Heather Vail also looked forward to the event in May, and reiterated the importance of early detection.

“It’s really important for screening mammograms in terms of early detection,” she said. “This gets the word out about that, and it’s at an amazing museum. I would love to have as many people there as we can.”

The program is funded by the Pennsylvania Department of Health. More information on the PBCC can be found at www.PABreastCancer.org.

Johnny Williams can be reached at (570) 888-9643 ext. 232 or jwilliams@morning-times.com. Follow Johnny Williams on Twitter @johnnywMT

