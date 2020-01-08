Fighting cancer one county at a time

SAYRE — The Pennsylvania Breast Cancer Coalition is taking the fight against cancer to every county in the state — and in May, it comes to Bradford County.
The PBCC has partnered with the Bradford County Historical Society to bring its traveling photo exhibit, 67 Women, 67 Counties: Facing Breast Cancer in Pennsylvania, to the Bradford County Historical Society in Towanda.
Specifically, the exhibit, which features women from each of the state’s counties along with photos and quotes about how their lives were impacted by breast cancer, will be at the historical society’s museum on Pine Street in Towanda at 6 p.m. on May 7.
On Tuesday, state Rep. Tina Pickett, R-Wysox, welcomed Matt Carl of the historical society along with PBCC representatives to her Sayre office to announce the event.
“We’re more than happy to have this opportunity in our region,” Pickett said. “Bringing awareness about early diagnosis and regular screenings is very important to our families and communities.”
Carl and Sayre Mayor Henry Farley echoed Pickett’s words, adding that the museum is an ideal location for the event.
“It’s a great venue for the exhibit,” Carl said. “It’s a great place for people to visit and we really hope people are looking forward to seeing it.”
“It’s a historic museum that truly lends itself to the event,” Farley said. “In fact, it’ll be celebrating its 150th anniversary this year, so it’s great to be able to tie this exhibit in to that.”
Breast cancer survivor Heather Vail also looked forward to the event in May, and reiterated the importance of early detection.
“It’s really important for screening mammograms in terms of early detection,” she said. “This gets the word out about that, and it’s at an amazing museum. I would love to have as many people there as we can.”
The program is funded by the Pennsylvania Department of Health. More information on the PBCC can be found at www.PABreastCancer.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.