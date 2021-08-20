WAVERLY — The Waverly Free Library wrapped up their Tails and Tales summer reading program events with a visit from Dan the Snake Man on Wednesday.
The program was held underneath the large pavilion in the Waverly Glen Park, and it was a success despite some minor confusion and miscommunication as to the pavilion reservation.
The show itself was moved up from 6 to 2 p.m. due to the threat of inclement weather, but the event still managed to draw a crowd. According to Children’s Librarian Becky Keir Grace, Dan the Snake Man is always a popular presenter.
Becky was happy to say that the summer reading program has been an overall success, especially considering that everyone is still settling back into their individual comfort zones post lockdown.
“It was the first year back, and we’re still working around some limitations,” said Keir Grace. “Overall I think it did do pretty well.”
Around 75 children signed up to log their reading time throughout the summer.
“Hopefully next year we just grow even more,” Becky said. “I mean I’m happy with 75, but there’s always room for growth.”
Reading logs officially end on Aug. 20, but children in the program can still turn in their logs throughout the rest of the month.
