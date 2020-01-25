TOWANDA — The Henry Dunn Inc. Real Estate team has expanded with the addition of David Schultz.
Schultz, a lifelong resident of Bradford County, has a passion for real estate going back to the early 1980s. Learning from his father Richard, David began purchasing, renting, and selling both residential and commercial real estate in and around Bradford County.
Having formerly worked for GTE, DuPont, Guthrie, and Paxar/AveryDennison as well as having family tracing back to the early 1800s in Wysox, David’s roots and commitment to this area run deep.
David is ready to take his experience to the next level. He is excited to share his knowledge with you to get you into the home of your dreams or find the right buyer for your property. David will be working out of the Towanda office.
When not helping buyers and sellers achieve their real estate goals, David enjoys racquetball, tennis, golf and spending time with his wife and 6 children. David resides in North Towanda. Thinking of buying or selling, Dave can be reached at 570-265-9674, or David.Schultz@HenryDunnInc.com. Henry Dunn Real Estate has offices in Sayre, Towanda, Elmira and Corning.
