Sayre Business Association names Stratton Businessperson of the Year

SAYRE — At the close of the Sayre Business Association meeting on September 16, President Colleen Bentley announced Melanie Stratton of Doggie ‘Doos Boutique and Barkery as the recipient of the 2019 Business Person of the Year Award.
The Business Association, which reorganized three years ago, has decided to designate a Sayre Business Association member as the person of the year to recognize members who go above and beyond for the betterment of Sayre’s businesses and the business community.
Stratton grew up in Sodus, New York and graduated from Sodus Central School.
“As a child, she had a huge love for animals. Her parents love telling stories of all the random animals she brought home and hid under her bed. Melanie was known to bring in these animals, take them to the local vet clinic for their checkups and continue their care at her home,” a press release from the SBA said.
“The first love of her life was her racoon named Lucy who she lived with in an apartment above her parent’s flower shop. This was also her first job. She ultimately put the flowers aside to pursue her love for animals,” the press release continued.
As a young mom and wife, Stratton began her career with animals at Sodus Veterinarian Clinic where she worked as a vet tech.
In 1995, her husband’s job brought Melanie and her family to Pennsylvania.
“She was lost in the area until she made a trip to the Athens Animal Hospital where she was offered employment. The staff and animals became her second family and she was employed there for 10 years when she decided that she wanted more than traditional medications and treatment for animals,” the press release said. “Melanie has a passion to improve the lives of animals the more natural way using nutrition and more holistic techniques.”
Stratton began working in a small store in downtown Sayre named Doggy ‘Doos. In 2017, she purchased the business.
“Using her great personality and business acumen, she has grown the successful business and continually looks for ways to meet the needs of her customers. Where else can you buy a people-friendly puppy treat?” the press release said.
Stratton offers a more holistic approach to health and healing for animals. She brought the local pet food pantry back to life over the years and she has personally purchased and donated thousands of pounds of dog and cat food for not only our local animal shelters, but also to community members who are struggling to provide for their pets, according to the press release.
“Her family and friends could not be any prouder of her and our pets are living a fuller life because of her,” the SBA press release said.
“As a member of the Sayre Business Association, Melanie is a cheerleader for Sayre businesspeople. She is a great advisor and friend to the local shop keepers,” the press release continued. “Melanie has a pleasing disposition and is welcoming to anyone who approaches her. She has been a member of the SBA since it reorganized and currently serves as vice president of the association. Melanie’s mind is continually working on ideas to improve Sayre and her infectious smile makes downtown Sayre a great place to visit.”
The Sayre Business Association meets the third Wednesday of each month at the Sayre Borough Hall in the basement meeting room at 5:30 p.m. The association is currently planning a historic walk around Howard Elmer Park to be held in October. The walk will focus on the houses and buildings around the park and their part in the history of Sayre. For more information follow SBA on Facebook.
