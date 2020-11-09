The Valley Color Guard will again be holding ceremonies to honor fallen veterans at 17 memorials in the Valley from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, the group recently announced.
Every year on Veterans Day, the Valley Color Guard makes stops at local veteran memorials. At each stop, a speaker gives a brief speech, then they say some prayers, fire volleys into the air, and play taps to show respect for those who have given the ultimate sacrifice.
The Valley Color Guard’s schedule is listed below:
- 9 a.m. — Sayre VFW Post 1536
- 9:10 a.m. — Athens Township Building
- 9:20 a.m. — Athens Monument, South Main Street
- 9:30 a.m. — Athens American Legion Post 246
- 10 a.m. — Oliver Brown Memorial
- 10:10 a.m. — Sons of Italy Lodge 1342
- 10:30 a.m. — Howard Elmer Park
- 10:40 a.m. — Catholic War Veterans
- 11:10 a.m. — J.E. Wheelock Fire Hall, Milltown
- 11:20 a.m. — Sayre American Legion Post 283, Milltown
- 12 p.m. — Rest Cemetery, Sayre
- 12:10 p.m. — Waverly-Barton Fire Hall
- 12:20 p.m. — Waverly American Legion Monument
- 12:30 p.m. — Waverly War Memorial Stadium
- 12:40 p.m. — Muldoon Park, Waverly
- 12:50 p.m. — South Waverly Community Hall
- 1 p.m. — Waverly VFW Post 8104
The Valley Color Guard reminds those looking to attend that all times are approximate.
