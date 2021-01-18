WAVERLY — The Waverly School District has been targeted as a Point of Delivery by local health officials to distribute COVID-19 vaccines to the public. As most things require to be in a world of a pandemic, the plan is fluid with two main avenues.
Vaccination distribution in the school district would take place in the high school gymnasium if walk-ins were to be permitted. If not, drive-in vaccinations would take place at the district bus garage.
“The health department has been looking for distribution centers and community partners, so we decided to offer up our services and the high school,” said Waverly Superintendent of schools Dr. Eric Knolles during Thursday’s school board meeting. “We’re excited to have already submitted our plans to the health department, so now we’re waiting for the day they tell us the vaccines show up, which we hope will be sometime next week.”
With limited capacity in hospitals, the district hopes to speed up the distribution process to the Village of Waverly, Town Barton, and the west end of Tioga County in general. At the time the center is believed to be open to the public of those who qualify.
Also acknowledged at the board’s monthly meeting was the news that last year’s graduation rate surpassed the 90% mark. Knolles believes that mark has been reached for the first time in recent memory.
“We’re obviously very excited that it’s up that high,” said Knolles. “We were in the 70s about five years ago, so it’s been an uphill climb for sure. It’s really a testament to the hard work our staff has put in throughout the years.”
One final main point of the agenda that was stressed by Knolles has been the tireless work by staff and administrators to put together a schedule for the next school year of 2021-2022. Those involved even had to make multiple schedules to deal with the fluidity of the ongoing pandemic situation.
“Right now, they’re looking at making three different schedules to try to predict what the school year will look like next fall,” said Knolles. “Best case scenario is that we’re not wearing masks and dealing with this stuff next year, but there’s no guarantee that I’ve heard of that’s for sure.”
