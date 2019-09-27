OWEGO — Tioga County Legislators recently appointed Cathy Haskell to the position of legislative clerk following the retirement of Maureen Daugherty, who held that position for 33 years.
Haskell is a 26-year county employee, spending the last eight years as deputy legislative clerk.
During her career, she has worked for the departments of Mental Hygiene and Economic Development and Planning.
She has also been working as a contract employee for the past 10 years for the county’s Industrial Development Agency, and has been lending staff support to the county land bank.
Starting in 2014, Haskell served as deputy FMAS project manager, as the county began a multi-year project of installing a new financial management accounting system.
Haskell and her husband, Gary, reside in Tioga County with their three children. Outside of work, she enjoys spending time with her family and attending their sporting events.
