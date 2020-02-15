Clear eyes, new heart

ATHENS — David Webster stepped into the Athens Area High School this week with a full heart — a heart that originally was not his own.
Representing CORE (the Center for Organ Recovery and Education), he spoke before classrooms on Wednesday as part of National Donor Day — and as part of his newfound mission to encourage more people to give the gift of life.
“Around 115,000 people are on the waiting list for an organ transplant at any given time — enough to fill up Penn State’s Beaver Stadium,” he said. “And about 7,000 people die each from that wait.”
In addition to sharing the stories of others who received much-needed new organs, Webster shared his own, from when he discovered his heart was pumping at 15 percent to when he suffered an allergic reaction to hepburn that caused his blood to clot.
“I was hooked up to just about every machine that hospital had,” he said. “I was in a really bad way. And then they told me I needed a new heart, and one typically only comes available every eight weeks.”
For Webster, that wait was only two days when he learned that a heart became available due to the death of 28-year-old Matt McKeon.
Webster also shared the emotional video of McKeon’s family members listening to his chest with McKeon’s heart and noted how thankful that he and his family was for McKeon’s selfless gift.
“Ninety percent of people support organ donation, but only 48 percent actually sign up for it,” he said. “I want to encourage as many people as I can to make that decision to become an organ donor. It’s the reason I’m standing here today.”
