WAVERLY — The Waverly Police Department announced Saturday the arrest of two people for a burglary at a local business.
According to a press release, Candor resident Treman V. Gilbert, 30, and an unidentified 17-year-old male were arrested for a burglary that took place at 1:02 a.m. on Jan. 23 at the Waverly Liquor and Wine Store.
Both suspects are accused of forcibly entering the business, stealing items and then fleeing the business, according to police.
Gilbert and the other suspect have been charged with felony burglary, felony criminal mischief and misdemeanor petit larceny.
Police arrested Gilbert on Feb. 4 and he was released on an appearance ticket per the New York State bail reform law. He is expected to return to the Village of Waverly Court to face the charges this month.
The 17-year-old was arrainged in Tioga County Family Court and sent to a youth detention facility to await further legal action.
