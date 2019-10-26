Today marks the first day of expanded voting access for New Yorkers registered to vote.
Following legislation passed and signed earlier this year, county governments are required to have at least one polling place open for eight days preceding the normal election day on the first Tuesday of November.
Boards of election and county officials have worked diligently to implement the appropriate state mandates in time for elections this fall.
It should be noted that if an individual casts a ballot before Nov. 5, 2019, that individual will not be eligible to vote on that date.
The early voting endeavor was signed into law by Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Jan. 24.
“Too many generations of New Yorkers have been discouraged from exercising their right to vote, and this year we enacted a series of new measures to fix that and help bring our voting laws into the 21st century,” Cuomo said. “Early voting is just one of the many steps we’ve taken to break down barriers to democracy, and I encourage New Yorkers to take advantage of this opportunity to skip the lines on election day and ensure their voices are heard at the ballot box.”
Cuomo has also said the eight days of early voting will make voting more convenient for voters whose professional or family obligations make it difficult to physically get to the polls, as well as reduce waiting times and ease logistical burdens for poll workers.
Throughout the last several months, Tioga County Legislators have spoke out against the mandated expansion, citing increased costs and logistical concerns to remedy an issue that does not exist in more rural, upstate communities.
Tioga County has designated one early voting location at 1062 State Route 38 in Owego.
Its hours of operation will be:
- Oct. 26 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Oct. 27 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Oct. 28 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Oct. 30 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Oct. 31 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Nov. 1 from 10 am to 6 p.m.
- Nov. 2 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Nov. 3 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Chemung County has designated one early voting location at 378 S. Main St. in Elmira.
Its hours of operation will be:
- Oct. 26 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Oct. 27 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Oct. 28 from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Oct. 29 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Oct. 30 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Oct. 31 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Nov. 1 from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Nov. 2 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Nov 3 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For more information, the Tioga County BOE can be contacted at (607) 687-8261, or email at VoteTioga@co.tioga.ny.us and Chemung County BOE at (607) 737-5475.
