At the monthly meeting of the Bradford County Historical Society on September 3, Society Manager/Curator Matt Carl reported that the society participated in the very well attended Barclay Mountain Heritage Day on August 10 in LeRoy.
The society displayed a large photo display of people and scenes from Barclay through all aspects of the life of the communities there. The Friday Night at the Museum program “Unusual News of Bradford County, Part II,” was well attended. Carl reported that he has ordered archival storage boxes for the court records currently being organized and filed. He also ordered textile storage boxes for the many new items that have been donated in this category.
There were 511 Website users for the month, our Facebook now has 1,309 members and our Twitter page has 73 followers. There were 120 visitors to the museum during this time.
Matt also announced that the Friday Night at the Museum program for September will be on September 20 with the topic of Coal Mining in Northeastern Pennsylvania: Its History and Methods presented by Kevin Fowler. The Historic Building Tour in Troy will take place on Saturday September 21. This tour is put on each year by David Lennington for members of the Bradford County Historical Society.
The Annual Meeting of the society will be on Monday October 6 at 6 p.m., in the Great Room of the museum.
J. Kelsey Jones reported that the research letters are currently caught up. We have had an unusually large amount of request recently, but the research volunteers got right to work and completed the searches.
Joe Jones reported that the membership committee is currently working on the appraisal day for later this fall and the Holiday Book Sale. More information will be reported at the next meeting.
Margaret Walsh, chairperson of the nominating committee, presented the slate of trustees to be voted on at the Annual Meeting. All will be for a three-year term. Margaret Walsh, Joseph Jones, Sue Roy and Joyce Marr.
Henry Farley editor of THE SETTLER reported that the September issue had been mailed and the November issue is in the works.
Farley also reported that the annual appeal letters have been mailed out and we are receiving replies daily, we are currently at 40% of our goal.
Denise Golden, Library Clerk, reported that there were 47 registered library patrons this month and 35 volunteer hours logged.
Volunteers have done yard work, Settler research and program refreshments. Surname searches completed were Crandall, Kirwan, Hackett, Decker, Bailey, McDonnell and Talada.
Recent gifts to the society have been: Collection of Kendall family of Troy memorabilia, doll clothes, a woven coverlet and many historic documents of great research value such as the original blessing of St. Paul’s Episcopal church in Troy in 1842 given by Richard Schreffler, Marianna, Fla. Photo of the Lehigh Valley Railroad train at Monroeton Depot, given by the Sullivan County Historical Society, LaPorte, Pa. June Mickley photo collection, given by Helen and Michelle Mickley, Gillett. Brewster family Bible and diaries, given by Linda Price, Chalfont, Pa. Two Army uniforms worn by Clarence Williams, given by his wife Connie, Towanda. Collection of vintage clothing and memorabilia, given by Rita and Tony Carey, Camptown. Riverside Cemetery Record Book, 1930-1983, given by Sandy Dickerson, Rome. Photo pf Lora Horton, given by Norma Maryott, Towanda. Three area postcards, given by Elizabeth Lombardo, Exeter, Pa. Mounted framed turkey, print of pheasant and panorama photo of Towanda, given by Kay and Dean Kinsey, Moorestown, N.J.
The Bradford County Historical Society is located in the historic old Bradford County Jail at 109 Pine Street in Towanda. Currently, the hours are Wednesday, Thursday and Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the first Saturday of the month form 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Society is a recipient agency of the Bradford County United Way and the Pennsylvania Historic and Museum Commission.
