OWEGO — The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 increased in Tioga County on Tuesday, according to a press release from Tioga County Legislative Chair Martha Sauerbrey.
The county has now seen 170 confirmed cases of the virus, which is up two from Monday.
There are 99 individuals in mandatory quarantine in Tioga County.
The county has seen 131 recoveries, including at least 47 from the Elderwood skilled nursing facility in Waverly.
Elderwood has been connected to 22 of the 24 deaths from the coronavirus in the county.
In Chemung County, there have now been 122 confirmed cases and three deaths related to the virus.
The county only has five active cases as there have also been 114 recoveries.
Across the border in Pennsylvania, there have been 52 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Bradford County.
The state department of health also reports seven probable cases in the county.
There have been 4,087 negative tests reported in Bradford County.
