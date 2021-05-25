Valley Playland is built, will stay closed until surface is finished

ATHENS — Construction of the new Valley Playland is complete, but the playground is not yet open.
According to Friends of Valley Playland President Lori Unger, the playground will stay closed until the poured-in-place rubber surfacing and concrete walkways are installed.
“Right now underneath the slides it’s stone,” said Unger, “And around the marry-go-round is concrete and stone.”
At this time Unger anticipates the new Valley Playland will be opened during the second or third week in June.
Volunteer coordinator Linda Politi said they saw a good turnout of volunteers for their unexpected extra shift on Monday, with around 60 people on site throughout the day.
“They came and went,” said Politi. “(Some) did a couple hours, some people came and spent the whole day.”
Unger and Politi both expressed their gratitude for all the volunteers that showed up throughout the project.
They added an extra thank you to all the businesses that paid their employees to volunteer, especially Bishop Brothers Construction and Cotton Concrete Construction.
“They were here all week and they added a day,” said Unger. “They were actually on the job site today and when we called and said (we) needed them they were pulled off their job site.”
Organizers and volunteers will be continuing to spread mulch and clean up the construction site today. Anyone interested in helping will be welcome.
Politi also said that anyone who lent tools for the build should pick them back up on site either today or tomorrow, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.
