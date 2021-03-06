OWEGO — An Owego man is facing two felony charges for allegedly assaulting his grandmother in her Owego home on Sunday, Feb. 28.

According to Owego Police, 28-year-old Scott T. Winston assaulted his 76-year-old grandmother in her home. He was also in violation of a “duly served order of protection from CAPS Court.”

On March 1, officers arrested Winston for Criminal Contempt, 1st Degree E Felony; Assault 2nd on an Elderly Person, D Felony; Menacing 2nd, A Misdemeanor; Criminal Mischief 4th, A Misdemeanor; and Resisting Arrest, A Misdemeanor.

“This is Winston’s third arrest for criminal contempt for violation of the order of protection for offenses against his grandmother in the last 6 months,” a press release from the Owego Police Department said.

Winston was brought before the Tioga County CAPS Court, Justice John Schaffer of Newark Valley presiding. Bail recommendation was for $20,000 cash or $40,000 bond due to the felony charges.

He was arraigned and was committed to the Tioga County Jail on $500 cash or $1,000 bond.

