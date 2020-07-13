After 44 years on the force, and becoming the longest-serving member of the Waverly Police Department, Sergeant David Preshur retired earlier this month.
Preshur began working on June 1, 1976, the same day he graduated from Elmira College, where he studied Applied Police Science.
“I started work and I kind of knew what I was doing,” Preshur said. “I was taught ... by district attorneys and judges. A lot of the individuals who were teaching were police officers, so I knew what I was getting into.”
Preshur recalled the stark differences of police work from when he first started and today.
“There were two rooms and we had jail cells down in the cellar. That’s all there was,” he said. “The equipment was just the car and a manual typewriter, and we carried a Smith and Wesson .38 caliber revolver.”
Because he worked with the department for so long, Preshur was able to help institute changes as technology developed.
“Over the years, I was able to institute changes like going from paper to the first use of computers. We finally could put everything online,” he said. “As we progressed in my years, computers became a way of life down there.”
Preshur also noted the developments in collecting and storing evidence.
“Evidence also escalated a lot when I was there,” he said. “We used to put things into an envelope, then you took it into the chief’s office and he’d take care of it. That was it.”
Preshur was promoted to Sergeant in 1997, and remained in that position for the remainder of his career.
“When I was promoted to Sergeant, that put me in the position where I was a leader. A lot of my time was spent on (overnight) shifts,” he recalled. “We handled a lot of incidents. It was nice to bring new officers on so we could handle anything.”
As he reflected on his career, Preshur said he most appreciated how being a police officer was never mundane.
“You’re not behind a desk. You’re out in the public. And every day is something different. You have absolutely no idea,” he said.
Now that he is retired, Preshur said he is most looking forward to spending time with his children and grandchildren, and traveling with his wife.
Even as he looks forward to the next part of his life, there are still things he will miss about being a police officer.
“You will meet a lot of people, and there is no other venue … when you go out and see a lot of people,” he said . “During a shift you can see as many as 50 people and know just about all of them. I’ve worked here long enough that I’ve been to just about every house in the village.”
“We helped a lot of people,” he added. “We turned lives around.”
