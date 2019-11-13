TOWANDA — Tari Trowbridge, owner/financial consultant at Trowbridge & Co, is celebrating her five-year anniversary as Trowbridge & Co was opened in 2014 to serve the financial planning needs of people in Towanda and the surrounding area, though clients of T&Co can be found across the United States.
Commonwealth Financial Network, the broker/dealer of Trowbridge & Co, made a donation to celebrate the milestone to You Too Animal Rescue through its charitable foundation, Commonwealth Cares. The $250 donation was designed to give back to the communities in which its advisors and employees work and live.
Tari chose You Too as the recipient organization because Trowbridge & Co’s rescue cat, General, came from You Too originally.
You Too Animal Rescue is a 501©(3) rescue dedicated to reducing the suffering of cats and dogs that are abandoned, abused, neglected, sick or unwanted by promoting spaying & neutering and assisting others in providing these animals with a permanent home in a safe and nurturing environment.
They are a small rescue manned by a handful of dedicated volunteers, who annually rescue 300+ animals. They also trap, spay and rehome colonies of feral cats. They would appreciate donations of money as well as food, litter, toys, bedding, bleach, paper towels and small baby blankets. They can be reached on Facebook or visited at 13489 Route 220, Towanda (above Towanda Animal Creek Hospital).
