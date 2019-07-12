WAVERLY — Waverly Police Chief Dan Gelatt this week released his police activity report for the month of June for the village board of trustees to review.
Last month, officers responded to 505 calls for service — including 51 criminal complaints and 447 non-criminal complaints — and made 27 arrests.
The arrests were broken down as follows:
• Seven for an arrest warrant
• Six for criminal possession of a controlled substance
• Four for endangering the welfare of a child
• Two each for criminal possession of a hypodermic instrument; second-degree harassment; second-degree menacing; and petit larceny.
• One each for criminal mischief and drinking alcohol in a vehicle on the highway.
Additionally, officers issued 33 vehicle and traffic violations and assisted 19 other police forces or agencies.
In other department news, Gelatt said officers were busy last month with several community events and drills.
“On June 11, our department partnered with Elderwood at Waverly in a large scale evacuation drill.” he said. “This drill utilized the plan set forth in the Southern Tier Mutual Aid Plan and simulated the safe evacuation of Elderwood residents during a hypothetical disaster. The drill lasted several hours and was a great learning experience for our department, the Waverly-Barton Fire Department and Greater Valley EMS. As an agency, we were very impressed with the efforts and precision of all participants in the drill, our Village is a safer place when our facilities regularly practice how we can respond to unforeseen situations.”
Gelatt noted that officers were also on hand at the Valley Family Fun Day at East Waverly Park on June 22.
“We were able to set up a booth and hand out safety pamphlets as well as interact with many citizens,” the police chief stated. “We thank the consortium of Valley churches which invited us to be part of this great event. Our department gladly accepts any opportunity to interact with our citizens; community relations remain of utmost importance to us.”
