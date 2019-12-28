WILLIAMSPORT — A Sayre couple is facing a combined 98 charges in federal court after an investigation revealed they had defrauded elderly females of over $1.8 million and conspired to commit money laundering and mail fraud.
Indictment documents from United States District Court in the Middle District of Pennsylvania charge Jabin Godspower Okpako and Christine Bradley Okpako for incidents that occurred between January 2016 and June 2019.
In particular, Jabin Okpako, 52, is facing 16 charges related to mail fraud; one charge for money laundering — monetary instruments; 10 charges for money laundering — fraud, other; eight charges for engaging in monetary transactions in property derived from specified unlawful activities; and one charge for false statements to government officials.
Christine Okpako, 34, is facing 16 charges related to mail fraud; one charge of money laundering-monetary incidents; nine charges for money laundering — fraud, other; and seven charges or engaging in monetary transactions in property derived from specified unlawful activities.
Court documents explain that the Okpakos controlled accounts at a dozen different banks within the United States, as well as bank accounts in Nigeria and Ghana.
“The conspirators devised and executed a scheme to defraud multiple female victims throughout the United States, ranging between ages of 55 and 85, who visited online game, relationship and dating websites, including Instagram, Facebook, Words with Friends, and Whats App,” court documents said. “The conspirators posed as various fictitious individuals ... (and) befriended the victims through interaction and exchanges of photos on websites via text and instant messaging.”
Court documents continued to explain that the pair “fraudulently induced the victims to send and transmit funds to (them) for various fictitious reasons and purposes, including to assist a worker in Alaska who fell from a tower; to purchase an apartment in Washington, D.C.; to assist the United Nations; to repair machinery and equipment on an oil rig; to pay for medicine; to recover a $6 million inheritance; and to make an investment in gold, among others.”
The Okpakos allegedly conducted numerous bank transactions “during short intervals of time, in amounts below the $10,000 level requiring the filing of currency transaction reports.”
Court documents also note several instances where Okpako’s bank accounts were closed after bank employees suspected illegal activity, but did reference two particular cases where Okpako made statement.
“When questioned by M&T bank employees about the source of funds deposited to Nigerian bank accounts and the purpose of the transfers, (Jabin) Okpako stated that he obtained the funds from performing odd jobs and the funds were to pay for the purchase of products and properties,” court documents said.
Additionally, court documents said that “when questioned about cash deposits at the Towanda branch of Community bank, (Jabin) Okpako stated that he obtained the cash from buying and selling wristwatches.”
Jabin Okpako’s charge for false statements to government officials came following a Feb. 8 interview this year.
In that interview with special agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Department of Homeland Security, court documents said Jabin Okpako had falsely stated that he “did not open or maintain any bank accounts in the United States.”
Following the above indictments, the pair were forced to forfeit $1,949,893.65 in U.S. currency, as well as $33,820 in U.S. currency recovered during the execution of a search warrant at their residence in Sayre, and any remaining funds in 12 bank accounts overseen by the pair.
A not guilty plea was entered on Dec. 17.
