Bradford County has shown more decreases in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations over the most recent seven day period of June 25 to July 1, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s most recent Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.
Newly reported confirmed cases decreased from 10 in the previous seven day period to two in the most recent update.
Significant improvement has been made in incident rates which have fallen from 16.6 per 100,000 residents in the previous seven day period to 3.3 per 100,000 residents in the most recent report.
The PCR testing positivity rate decreased from 2.4% to 1% and the average daily COVID-19 specific hospitalizations decreased from 7 to 2.4.
The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania overall is also showing decreases with newly reported confirmed cases dropping from 1,031 in the last seven day period to 859 as of July 1.The state showed a decreased incidence rate per 100,000 residents from 8.1 to 6.7.
The state’s PCR testing positivity rate only fell from 1.2% to 1.1% but the average daily COVID-19 specific hospitalizations saw a significant decrease from 373.3 to 302.9.
