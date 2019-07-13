BARTON — The Town of Barton will host a pair of tire cleanup days as a way to minimize potential areas for mosquitos to reproduce.

The hope is that will reduce health-related problems transmitted through insects and vermin and to assist in beautifying the town, according to a press release.

The tire cleanup days will be Saturday, July 13 and Saturday, July 27 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Town of Barton Gravel Pit located over the tracks on Ellistown Road.

The limit for free drop-off will be eight tires per residential household. Additional tires will be accepted for a $1 fee (per tire).

Proof of Town of Barton or Village of Waverly residency is required. Residents will be responsible for unloading and stacking tires.

Load comments