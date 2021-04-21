SAYRE — Guthrie announced Tuesday that it would now be welcoming walk-in patients at the COVID-19 vaccine clinic located at the former Kmart building on Elmira Street.
According to a press release, walk-in vaccines are now available at the clinic located at 2900 Elmira Street, from Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Appointments can also be made for those aged 16 and up by calling 866-488-4743. Ages 18 and up can schedule through eGuthrie online scheduling.
More information about COVID vaccine clinics offered by Guthrie can be accessed at guthrie.org/vaccine. Guthrie will continue to update this page as more vaccine clinic locations and options become available.
The Guthrie vaccine clinic will welcome a special guest today as Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf will make the trip to Bradford County.
