SAYRE — Guthrie announced Tuesday that it would now be welcoming walk-in patients at the COVID-19 vaccine clinic located at the former Kmart building on Elmira Street.

According to a press release, walk-in vaccines are now available at the clinic located at 2900 Elmira Street, from Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Appointments can also be made for those aged 16 and up by calling 866-488-4743. Ages 18 and up can schedule through eGuthrie online scheduling.

More information about COVID vaccine clinics offered by Guthrie can be accessed at guthrie.org/vaccine. Guthrie will continue to update this page as more vaccine clinic locations and options become available.

The Guthrie vaccine clinic will welcome a special guest today as Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf will make the trip to Bradford County.

Pat McDonald can be reached at (570) 888-9643 ext. 228 or editor@morning-times.com. Follow Managing Editor Pat McDonald on Twitter @PatMcDonaldMT.

Load comments