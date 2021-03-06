Valley Arts4All returning this May

SAYRE — Residents of the Valley and beyond will be able to enjoy art, food, music and other entertainment this May as the Valley Arts4All is returning this spring.
The arts festival will have a new location as Sayre’s Riverfront Park will now host the two-day event on May 1-2.
Organizers are calling this year’s event the “Same great show in a new way.”
“The Valley Arts4All will be returning with a new name and new place on May 1 and 2, 2021, at Riverfront Park in Sayre. What hasn’t changed are the diverse artistic experiences from artisans to music to food to fun. We will bring it all and more with the help of amazing sponsors, dedicated volunteers and community support,” a press release said.
According to organizers, in 2018, Athens Arts4All was created to continue in the spirit of the very popular Athens Artsfest.
“We started small with an indoor show merging professional artisans with student artisans. One stage provided a variety of musical performances while a full food court added to everyone’s enjoyment. In 2019, we expanded our artisans to include outside vendors, a wood carver and two stages of entertainment while showcasing amazing professional and student artisans,” organizers said in the press release.
“We were prepared to continue to grow in 2020 when the pandemic struck. We rushed to switch to a virtual format to allow everyone to enjoy an Arts4All experience from a safe distance.”
The leaders of Arts4All were determined to bring back the event this year.
“In 2021, while still dealing with the pandemic, we were faced with new challenges of masks, social distancing and restrictions on events. With new challenges came new opportunities,” organizers said.
“We decided to move the event to an all outdoor location to allow our artisans and visitors to enjoy the arts in a safer environment while meeting current recommendations and requirements. We will have artisans spaced out across Riverfront Park while music plays on a central stage. Our food court will provide delicious festival favorites as attendees stroll among artisan tents. While we have a great time, we expect everyone to follow all appropriate guidelines for masks, social distancing and hand sanitizing.”
Highlights for this year’s event will include:
- Over 70 artisan booths such as Imagine Peace Pottery, Bob’s Man Cave, Kingsley Street Soaps just to name a few.
- A performance and workshop by Downbeat Percussion, a high energy drumline from Buffalo, N.Y., on Saturday
- Local performers including Justin Raynor, CC Ryder, Friends with Benny’s and Dusty and Friends
- Food from Celebrations Catering, Firehouse Subs, Poppie’s Kettle Corn and more
The Valley Arts4All 2021 will be May 1 (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) and 2 (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.) in Riverfront Park in Sayre. There is no charge for admission.
“Join us for a weekend of art, music, theater and dance! Follow us on Facebook at Valley Arts4All and keep up to date on our website www.valleyarts4all.com.”
