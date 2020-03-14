The Spalding Memorial and Sayre Public libraries have been added to the list of organizations and entities that are closing for at least two weeks — following suit on Gov. Tom Wolf’s order to close all K-12 school districts.
“Since many public libraries are open on weekends and to achieve the maximum in public safety, the Office of Commonwealth Libraries instructs libraries to close for routine, public library services beginning on Saturday, March 14 and remain closed through Sunday, March 29 — a period in alignment with school closures,” said Deputy Secretary and Commissioner for Libraries Glenn Miller. “Following that period of monitoring and evaluation, decisions about the future will be announced via the Office of Commonwealth Libraries’ website and via our statewide email distribution lists.”
Miller noted that the only exception for a library to be open is a “circumstance where a public library is working in cooperation with local emergency management officials to provide essential services needed for their community during this period.”
While no official word on the Waverly Free Library has yet been released, a post on its Facebook page Thursday stated that the April First Sunday program is canceled. However, “all other scheduled programs will proceed as planned.”
“We are wiping down all public areas multiple times daily,” library officials stated. “The latest information is that this particular virus isn’t currently spreading through contact with objects like tables, keyboards, etc., but better safe than sorry. We will be wiping books and DVD cases as they’re returned. Again, just a precaution. We have removed toys from the children’s section that are difficult or impossible to sterilize. All communal pencils, pens, etc., have been removed. If you need something to write with, you’ll have to bring it from home.”
