SOUTH WAVERLY — The South Waverly Borough Council announced Thursday that Richard L. Bentley Community Park and the borough municipal building would be closed until further notice due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The park closing will include the playground, walking trail and pavilion, according to the announcement.
“After much consideration, and CDC recommendation of groups no larger than 10 people congregate at one time, South Waverly Borough Council has determined that it is in the best interest for the health and safety of the Borough residents to close the Richard L. Bentley Community Park, which includes the playground, walking trail, and pavilion until further notice. In addition, Council has also closed the Borough Municipal Building to the public until further notice,” Council President Leo Bentley, Jr. said is a press release.
The borough council noted that their top priority was keeping their residents and employees safe during this crisis.
“The health and safety of our residents and employees is our primary concern as we closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic,” the press release said. “We are continuously reviewing and assessing the recommendations of local, state and federal authorities, the World Health Organization and the CDC, and have implemented protective steps to ensure the safety of our employees and those who visit our offices.”
At the present time the South Waverly Borough Offices are operating by appointment only. If you are needing any building permits, contractor license, or other information, call 570-888-2125, or email us at swb@southwaverlyborough.org. Payments for real estate taxes and sewer payments will be accepted by dropping them off in the drop box at the entrance door.
“We will keep you informed of any changes as the situation progresses. Please do not hesitate to reach out to the borough employees or elected officials if you have any questions, or if we can help you in any way. We hope that you and your family stay safe and healthy,” the press release concluded.
