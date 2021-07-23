ATHENS — There are some who have served their country proudly but now may need some help back home — and the Athens American Legion, Sayre Sportsmen’s Club and the Northern Tier Veterans Group are here to help.
Athens Legion Post 246 teamed up with the Sayre Sportmen’s Club for a Gun Shoot benefit on April 24 with the goal of raising funds to help homeless Veterans.
The benefit was successful enough to allow the Athens Legion and local sportsmen’s club to donate $500 to the Northern Tier Veterans Group on Thursday evening.
“It’s extremely important. It’s what we’re here for, first of all,” said Athens Legion Manager/Club Steward Maureen Stack. “This is what we’re meant to be and it’s huge for us. We try to do many events — some are big, some are small — but I think at the end of the day, whatever you can do for Veterans is huge.”
For Pete Miller, Director of Veterans Affairs in Bradford County and President of the Northern Tier Veterans Group, the donation meant a lot.
“(It’s) massive. We were at $40,000 about a year ago and now we’re at ($23,000) and that’s because what we do is we assist Veterans who are in need. To have Maureen call me up and say ‘Hey, we have a donation for you,’ it was like, mind blown,” Miller said.
Miller talked about a recent example of how the Northern Tier Veterans Group has stepped up to help one of their own.
“Let me put it in perspective, someone called me from CHOP and they had a homeless guy that was down on the riverbank (in Towanda). They called me and of course it was Friday at 2:30, 2:45 in the afternoon and by then you can’t get ahold of anybody in HUD or anything like that to assist you, so I had to take him over to McDonald’s and give him some food,” Miller said. “I’ve got a deal with a hotel down there ... Put him over there, sat him there all weekend, made sure he was fed all weekend, and then Monday hooked him up with housing.”
The local Veterans group is always looking for donations and, as Miller explained, all funds will be used right here in the local community.
“We are a non-profit organization, so anything that does come in to us, stays here in the local community. It’s not like Wounded Warriors or PA Wounded Warrior where you put your money in and it goes to Harrisburg, Philadelphia or Pittsburgh. It stays in Bradford County and it stays in Sullivan County,” Miller said.
The Athens Legion and Sayre Sportsmen’s Club will once again team up in early October with a Mega Gun Raffle Benefit. Look for more information in this newspaper and on social media as the event gets closer.
