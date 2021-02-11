ULSTER — Tuesday was a big day for one local girl battling cancer as she was welcomed home after finishing her final round of chemotherapy.
Pediatric cancer survivor Brynn Cashell was welcomed home with a Hero Parade down Route 220 into Ulster Township.
Bradford County Emergency Management greeted Brynn and her family as they arrived home from Danville after ringing the bell for having completed chemotherapy.
Bradford County Emergency Management brought the family down 220 to Monroe Township where they met several local fire companies who escorted them the remainder of the way home for Brynn’s Hero Parade.
According to the “Kids Can’t Fight Cancer Alone” Facebook page, Brynn was diagnosed with Leukemia in November 2018 when she was three years old.
Brynn’s mother told the organization that in the past few years, the family has made 63 trips to Danville. In that time, she bravely took on 78 cycles of IV chemotherapy, 24 spinal taps with chemotherapy, 18 subcutaneous injections given at home, hundreds of doses of oral chemo, 18 blood/platelet transfusions, nine hospitalizations and 46 total nights at the hospital.
Those procedures included three bone marrow biopsies after she was considered high risk for relapse and needed more intensive protocol in December 2018.
“So yes Tuesday is a very big deal for this little girl, her family and for us too,” the KCFCA said in a Facebook post.
