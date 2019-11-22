ATHENS — The mission of the Athens Area School District, in collaboration with family and community, is to ensure educational excellence by preparing students with the skills necessary to become lifelong learners and responsible members of society.
Although we live in a small, rural community, we have top-notch educators who are continually striving to serve our students and meet our mission and vision. Our teachers consistently go above and beyond, without expecting recognition or accolades, to ensure that every child is learning and growing. I want to take the time to introduce another teacher-leader to our community, who takes to heart, Building Foundations for Future Success.
This time, we have the pleasure of spotlighting Mr. Jeremiah Serfas, an Athens Area School District alum, who prior to starting her full-time career with our Wildcat Family in 2011, spent a year-and-a-half substitute teaching.
Mr. Serfas explored a few majors in college before falling in love with education and graduating from The Pennsylvania State University with a B.S. in Art Education. Mr. Serfas also holds certification in middle-level mathematics and has completed his M.Ed. in Teaching and Curriculum from Penn State University.
His love for education and quest to be a lifelong learner has led him to continually pursue knowledge in the education field and he is currently working toward his Doctoral degree in educational leadership through Northcentral University.
Throughout 10 years teaching thus far, Mr. Serfas has always been dedicated and devoted to his students on a daily basis. The amount of time and effort that he puts into his classroom and students far exceeds the number of hours in a school day. To get to know Mr. Serfas a little more, I asked him several interesting questions:
What inspired you to become a teacher and why did you choose to be an elementary teacher?
My inspiration to become an educator was partly due to my positive experience in school as a student. I enjoyed coming to school and the learning process. My other inspiration was witnessing first-hand the powerful impact education has on the trajectory of a person’s life.
How did you come to work in AASD and how long have you been here?
After spending some time bouncing around majors in college, I graduated from Penn State University with a B.S. in Art Education. I also completed my M.Ed. in Teaching and Curriculum from Penn State University. I am currently working towards my doctorate in educational leadership through Northcentral University.
What are three things that every teacher should own?
Every teacher should have a surplus of writing utensils (especially black Ticonderoga pencils), a personal coffee maker, and a planner to keep you organized.
What is your favorite lesson or activity?
My favorite unit to teach is linear equations in one variable. To me, this unit epitomizes algebra and enables students to begin to think abstractly in ways that will benefit them for the rest of their lives. I believe this unit is the most applicable for all students and their future careers.
What is the most rewarding and challenging part of your job?
The most rewarding part of my job is seeing students grow academically and become good people.
The most challenging part of my job is keeping middle school students on-task and helping them find their homework at the bottom of their lockers.
What do you want to instill in your students?
The life lessons I wish to instill in my students is to be kind to one another, dream big goals, develop a tough work ethic, and remember to have fun.
What is your favorite quote or do you have a motto for teaching?
“Life is 10% of what happens to you and 90% of how you react” – Charles Swindoll
Why do you believe Athens Area School District is a wonderful place to work and an excellent place for students to learn?
AASD is a great place to work because of the collective support system and my wonderful coworkers. Teaching can be tough some days and having supportive colleagues makes a huge difference. AASD is an excellent place for students to learn because of our community. Our community has demonstrated incredible ability to support one another, especially in difficult times. AASD is also an excellent place for students because their teachers are dedicated to meeting high standards with attention to creating a fun, supportive environment.
Mr. Schmieg, HRMS Principal shared with me some insight into Mr. Serfas’s classroom. He shared:
“Mr. Serfas is an outstanding educator and a key to many students’ success. Not only is he a master of his content, he takes the time to build important relationships with students outside of the daily grind of schoolwork. He works extremely hard to encourage the social and emotional growth of his students and truly takes pride in being a part of our Wildcat community and helping develop outstanding young men and women.”
We sincerely thank Mr. Serfas for all of the time and effort that he places in ensuring that every student strives to achieve their best. We are lucky to have such a truly outstanding teacher and colleauge like Mr. Serfas in our Wildcat family. I look forward to spotlighting more wonderful faculty and staff in the Athens Area School District as the year progresses.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.