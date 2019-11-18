As big game hunting season opened in the southern zone of New York over the weekend, Department of Environmental Conservation officials announced regulatory changes with the hope of keeping the spread of Chronic Wasting Disease out of the state.
“Chronic Wasting Disease poses a significant threat to New York’s deer and moose populations,” said DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos. “We don’t have CWD in New York, and we want to keep it that way. With these regulation changes, we are acting to reduce the likelihood that hunters or owners of captive CWD-susceptible animals may inadvertently bring the disease into the state.”
The most significant change is that hunters are prohibited from bringing whole harvested carcasses of deer, elk, moose or caribou into the state.
Only the deboned meat, cleaned skull cap, antlers with no flesh adhering, raw or processed cape or hide, cleaned teeth or lower jaw, and finished taxidermy products of CWD-susceptible animals may be brought into New York, according to DEC officials.
Carcass transportation through the state is still legal, provided that no parts are disposed of or remain in New York.
Hunting seasons are already underway throughout the state and the nation, and hunters should not risk losing their prized deer or elk because they failed to follow New York law, officials said.
CWD is an untreatable and fatal nervous system disease caused by abnormally shaped proteins affecting deer, elk and moose. These proteins are shed through saliva, urine, and feces of infected animals.
The disease can be picked up by healthy animals by coming into direct contact with those fluids or contaminated food sources and water.
Because the infected proteins bind to soil, they are absorbed by plants and can remain infectious in the environment for years.
Additionally, DEC documents note that current guidelines for urine products are not sufficient to ensure product safety, as deer are tested only after death — this is why the United Kingdom and Norway have banned U.S.-sourced urine products due to risk of CWD contamination.
DEC Environmental Conservation Police Officers will be monitoring roadways and entry points along state borders, and whole carcasses that are imported into New York illegally will be confiscated and destroyed.
Additional changes include the clarification of disposal requirements for processing CWD-susceptible animals, and increased enforcement of state agriculture and markets law by DEC’s Environmental Conservation Police.
Hunters, taxidermists, and deer processors are reminded to not ship, import, or bring whole deer, elk, moose, or caribou carcasses or intact trophy heads into New York; avoid natural deer-urine-based attractants; and dispose of carcasses and carcass parts properly at approved landfills.
DEC officials also encourage the remaining public to report sick or abnormally behaving deer and not feed wild deer or moose.
State biologists and veterinarians annually conduct “strategic surveillance” — sampling wild deer and captive cervids for the disease. Officials say the risk-based sampling approach affords the confidence that the disease is not currently present in New York, and will be detected quickly if it spreads into the state.
“These new regulations are welcome additions to the surveillance and testing conducted by our veterinarians, animal health inspectors, and our New York State Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory, and will help us reduce this major threat to our cervid populations,” said state Agricultural Commissioner Richard Ball.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.