Friends of Valley Playland to finish build today
Final touches to the ground surfacing will take place over the next two weeks.

 Erik Berggren/Morning Times

ATHENS – Despite a crowd of dedicated volunteers showing up every day of the project, the Valley Playland rebuild fell just short of the goal to be finished by 5 p.m. on Sunday.

“Right now we’re probably 95 percent done,” said Play by Design consultant Lee Archin Sunday afternoon.

Archin said that the number of volunteers throughout the week was a little lower than they would have liked, but that they couldn’t have asked for a better group of people.

“Hats off to the core group and the community that did show up,” said Archin. “The work ethic is amazing.”

Friends of Valley Playland President Lori Unger echoed Archin’s thoughts.

“We have some really hardworking people here,” said Unger. “Sometimes you don’t need as many people if you’ve got really good ones working I guess.”

According to Unger, an extra shift of work will take place this morning, May 24, from 8 a.m. to noon. Unger gave quality checks and the spreading of mulch as two examples of work that still needs to be done.

“(There is) a bunch of mulch to move,” said Unger. “We’ve got it all inside where it needs to be, which is good, but now we need to get that spread out.”

Anyone interested in helping with the final push is encouraged to join. Volunteer coordinator Linda Politi said “people can come anytime (and) give as much time as they can give.”

Politi said that while there won’t be any meals during the extra shift, there will be snacks and water available for the workers.

On the fundraising side of the project, Unger said they have exceeded their goal of $150,000.

“I don’t have the exact amount yet,” said Unger, “but we’re really happy with the fundraising efforts.”

After finishing the construction of the playground, the pour-in-place surfacing is scheduled to be installed on Thursday. Unger anticipates the sidewalk will be finalized within the next week or two.

A grand opening of the new playground will be planned and announced at a later date.

