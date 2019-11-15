Fleeing from police
SAYRE — A 40-year-old Sayre man was jailed Tuesday in lieu of $25,000 bail for his role in an incident that took place on Oct. 11 on Fordham Street in Sayre.
According to Sayre police, Gregory James Vandyke was charged with fleeing from police, third-degree felony, and misdemeanor charges of driving under the influence of a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police said Vandyke was charged following a traffic stop after he initially failed to pull over for officers.
A preliminary hearing for Vandyke is scheduled before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on Nov. 26.
Drug possession
SAYRE — A 23-year-old Elmira woman was arraigned and jailed on Wednesday in lieu of $10,000 bail following her alleged role in an incident that occurred on Aug. 12 on Cayuta Street in Sayre.
According to Sayre police, Harley Alice Platt was charged with two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and one count of possession of a controlled substance following a traffic stop.
Platt was scheduled to next appear in court Wednesday for a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley.
Driving under the influence
The following individuals were charged by Valley police agencies with various DUI-related offenses:
• Kristy J. Arnold, 41, of Columbia Crossroads was charged after failing a series of sobriety tests in Athens Borough on July 4.
Arnold was issued a summons to appear in court before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on Dec. 27.
• Lynette Rose Ford, 35, of Sayre was also charged with DUI of a controlled substance, possession of a small amount of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and other summary offenses following a traffic stop on North Thomas Avenue on Oct. 23.
Ford was issued a summons to appear in court before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on Dec. 13.
• Ryan Nathaniel Smith, 26, of Waverly was also charged with a summary traffic offense following a traffic stop on North Keystone Avenue in South Waverly on Nov. 10.
Smith was issued a summons to appear in court before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on Dec. 13.
