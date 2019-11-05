Unofficial figures are in from the New York State Board of Elections, and nearly 260,000 residents cast their vote ahead of today’s general election.

BOE data shows that counties with the highest turnout were Nassau with 30,018 voters; Erie, 26,505; and Westchester, 21,004.

The lowest turnout was in Hamilton County, with 131 voters.

Locally, Tioga County finished the nine-day period with 294 voters and Chemung County tallied 564.

Regionally, Broome County had 3,312 early voters; Cortland County, 772; Tompkins County, 1,411; Schuyler County, 350; and Steuben County, 313.

Statewide, BOE’s unofficial data shows Sunday, Oct 27 and Thursday, Oct 31 were the lowest turnout days — with 18,827 and 19,931, respectively.

The day with highest voter turnout was Sunday, Nov. 3, with a statewide daily total of 43,614.

Polls are open today in New York from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

