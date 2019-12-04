ATHENS BOROUGH — A 50-year-old Sayre woman is facing numerous charges after she allegedly punched another woman and forced her way into the victim’s Water Street residence on Monday.
Janette S. Chilson was charged by Athens Borough Police with burglary, a first-grade felony; robbery, a third-degree felony; simple assault, a second-degree misdemeanor; criminal mischief, a third-degree misdemeanor; and a summary count of harassment.
Police said the incident began shortly after 7:15 p.m. Monday when officers responded to the Water Street residence on a report of an unwanted person. When they arrived at the residence, officers met Chilson and the victim in the doorway.
The victim explained to police that Chilson knocked on her door, and when she opened it slightly, Chilson forced her way into the building — yelling that she was looking for an undisclosed individual while smashing and throwing items throughout the house.
When the victim asked Chilson to leave, Chilson punched the victim in the face. Additionally, when the victim tried to call the police on her cell phone, Chilson allegedly grabbed the victim’s phone from her.
When officers attempted to interview Chilson, she was extremely uncooperative and would only say that she “did nothing wrong.”
While officers continued to try to interview her, Chilson began yelling at police and the victim, which led officers to detain Chilson in back of a patrol vehicle. While detaining Chilson, officers took the cell phone belonging to the victim.
Chilson was arraigned before Magisterial District Court Judge Todd Carr and jailed in lieu of $10,000 bail. A preliminary hearing before Judge Larry Hurley is scheduled for Dec. 10.
