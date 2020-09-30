SAYRE — The Sayre Borough Police Department is investigating an incident that took place last Thursday involving an unnamed man allegedly shooting a gun into the ceiling of his residence.
According to police records, officers responded to a residence on the 100 block of Reilly Street around 5:15 p.m. on Thursday after receiving a call regarding domestic disturbance and mental health.
Police documents show that after arriving at the scene, officers were told the man had “arrived at the home in an agitated state and began throwing items around the residence” before shooting a firearm at the ceiling.
Police were also notified that there were “numerous” firearms inside the home.
When officers tried to make contact with the man, he came out of the house, “took a defensive stance and attempted to remove a handgun from a holster on his side” but could not get the firearm and went back inside the house, according to a press release from Sayre Police.
The press release states that officers spoke with the man on the phone and “were able to talk the male subject into surrendering after about 30 minutes of negotiation.”
The man was then transported to Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital for a mental health and medical evaluation, according to police documents.
Sayre Borough Police were assisted by the Bradford County Regional Special Operations Team, Athens Borough, Athens Township, Towanda and Waverly police departments, Bradford County Sheriff’s Department, Greater Valley EMS and the Sayre Fire Department.
