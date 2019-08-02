HARRISBURG – State Sen. Gene Yaw, R-Williamsport, on Thursday announced that Eureka Resources, LLC, a leading provider of wastewater treatment, recycle and reuse services for the oil and gas industry, will receive a $1.5 million state Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) grant for the expansion of their existing facility in Standing Stone Township, Bradford County.
In addition to creating 15 new positions, the expansion will provide additional throughput capacity, and treatment and byproduct recovery capabilities to the existing facility. The upgrades will allow for a 100 percent increase in pretreatment and sodium chloride crystallization capacity, provide systems necessary for recovery of methanol and calcium chloride byproducts, provide additional liquids and byproduct storage, and provide much needed natural gas service to the facility.
“Economic growth and environmental health are not mutually exclusive,” Yaw said. “Eureka has a proven track record of treating wastewater and protecting the water quality of our rivers and streams across Pennsylvania. This is an important state investment, which will also create additional employment in Bradford County, and I was pleased to advocate for this project.”
The facility will be able to extract calcium chloride and lithium for sale. Due to the needs of consumers, the consumption of lithium has been increasing. This facility alone will increase United States production of lithium by 50 percent, which will help the nation overcome its competitive gap related to lithium production.
“We want to thank Governor Wolf and Senator Yaw for their support of this job creation project,” said Dan Ertel, CEO of Eureka Resources. “Eureka Resources is excited to begin this project, which will allow us to create and retain family sustaining jobs in the 23rd Senatorial District.”
RACP is a commonwealth grant program administered by the Governor’s Office of the Budget for the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic and community development improvement projects. The program requires a dollar for dollar match in non-state funding in the project and all project related expenses must be incurred and satisfied in advance of approved reimbursements from the state.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.