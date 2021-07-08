Students in Pennsylvania will be permitted to repeat their grade level in order to make up for any “lost educational opportunities” thanks to a bill signed into law by Gov. Tom Wolf on June 30.
According to the Department of Education website, Act 66 of 2021 allows students to repeat their grade level even if they met the requirements to be promoted to the next grade.
Parents and guardians, or students who are over 18, have until Thursday, July 15 to elect to have their child or themselves repeat a grade level for the 2021-22 school year, according to the Department of Education.
“Parents have to fill out the form and they have to submit it to (the Pennsylvania Department of Education) and us and we will work it out,” said Athens Superintendent Craig Stage.
Additionally, Act 66 permits students with disabilities who were enrolled during the 2020-21 school year and turned age 21 during the 2020-21 school year, or between the end of the 2020-21 school year and the beginning of the 2021-22 school year, to attend a school entity during the 2021-22 school year and receive services as outlined on their most recent Individualized Education Program (IEP) with all the protections under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA).
“Act 66 applies to students enrolled in any of the following school entities in Pennsylvania during the 2020-21 school year: a school district, intermediate unit, career and technical education center, charter school, cyber charter school, regional charter school, nonpublic school, approved private schools, and chartered schools for the deaf and blind,” the Department of Education website states.
Stage said that one of the school district’s top priorities is normally to get students ready for the next grade level.
“Retention is something that we don’t really promote unless there’s a significant advantage to a child repeating a school year. Typically, a majority of the time retentions only happen when we have a maturity or a social issue where they need to mature with the material, with the level of learning — other than that we have a great system of support through our special education department and our great teachers. Usually we can move children along and still get them up to grade level by the end of the school year,” Stage said.
However, the longtime Athens superintendent understands the move by the state legislature and governor and believes it was the right decision to give the parents the choice.
“Some families have made really difficult decisions because they just didn’t know what to expect for the pandemic, and so some of them made decisions that they didn’t feel like they got the best year of education — even if that was coming to us or homeschooling their child or sending (them) to a cyber charter school, they just might not feel like their child progressed enough,” Stage said.
“They have the option now to hold their child back, have them do it over again. For us, at Athens, it’s literally going to be do the year over so that might present a challenge for some of the higher grades because basically they would be repeating the courses.”
For more information go to www.education.pa.gov/Schools/safeschools/emergencyplanning/COVID-19/SchoolReopeningGuidance/ReopeningPreKto12/Pages/Student-Grade-Level-Retainment-(Act-66).aspx.
