ASHLAND — Following the opening of the Ashland Town Board meeting, the board introduced David Reger and discussed hiring him as the assessor for the Town of Ashland.
David Reger has over 30 years of experience in real estate appraisal and has been recently approved as the assessor for the Town of Chemung. With his extensive work in the field, the town board approved the contract to hire David Reger as the assessor.
Reger has been working with the current assessor Catherine Edwards and will continue to until the end of this month. He will begin working at full salary on October 1.
The board also approved the purchase of a new truck for the highway department that will be used as a plow truck. At state bid, the town will purchase a 2019 or 2020 Dodge Ram 5500.
Town Supervisor Vern Robinson reported that the Town of Ashland and the Town of Chemung have been sued due to lack of signage at road construction. An individual riding a motorcycle was injured driving on an area that had been torn out from pipes being placed underneath. The board mentioned that cones are at that site, but that the town simply is not able to put signs up at every road repair since there are so many.
