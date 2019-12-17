OWEGO — The Tioga County Legislature recently approved a pair of contracts for services needed by the county’s probation department that represent a combined expense of nearly $200,000.
Legislators unanimously approved a $123,840 contract with The Family and Children’s Society to provide assessment and treatment services for both adult and juvenile sex offenders, as well as educational sessions for adult supervisors and parent supervisors.
In particular, legislative documents show the contract would provide for a total of 21 sex offender slots: 15 adult assessment and treatment slots; 10 adult safety monitor education slots; 6 juvenile offender assessment and treatment slots and 10 parent safety monitor education slots.
Additionally, in order to comply with requirements put into place with the state’s “Raise the Age” initiative, legislators approved a $72,509 contract with Cayuga Counseling Service Inc.
Legislators noted that the changes require alternatives to detention and pre-dispositional supervision programming for both juvenile delinquents and Raise the Age Youth based on their risk level. The services provided must be “proven evidence-based services or promising evidence-based services.”
This program will provide both alternative to detention programing and Pre-dispositional Supervision programing for youth in Youth Part Court, Family Court or Intake and Diversion Services at Probation, legislators said.
The contract would provide 8 slots of juvenile special supervision to reduce the County’s need for expensive specialized secure detention, secure and non-secure detention and the newly mandated Pre-dispositional supervision, according to county documents.
