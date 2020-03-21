With Pennsylvania schools out of session currently due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, one of the biggest questions among administrators and teachers was will there be PSSA testing and the Keystone exams this year?
The Pennsylvania Department of Education made the call on Thursday to cancel all assessments and tests for this school year due to the pandemic.
“Our school communities are operating within unprecedented conditions,” said Secretary of Education Pedro A. Rivera. “Schools are making extraordinary efforts to remain connected to students and families, to provide food service and to put appropriate systems in place to continue student learning. Assessments should not be the focus of school leaders right now.
“To be clear, all assessments are canceled for this year,” he added. “The department will submit the requisite waivers to the U.S. Department of Education (USDE), but no schools in the Commonwealth will be administering these tests this year.”
PSSA testing was scheduled to begin April 20. Keystone testing was scheduled to begin May 11.
“That was a new announcement today. In fact, we just got done meeting as a group of superintendents maybe two hours prior to that and we talked about a lot of things, but we didn’t talk about PSSAs because they said they had to seek a federal waiver. It was kind of unexpected, but expected at the same time, too,” Athens superintendent Craig Stage said on Thursday.
Sayre superintendent Dr. Jill Daloisio said she was hoping for at least a delay of the testing due to students losing out on time to properly prepare for the exams.
“I wouldn’t say I was expecting it. I would say I was hopeful that with the decrease in the instructional days before the assessment that they would either move it if the plan is to return in 10 days, (but) if they extend the closure then my concern was will we have enough of instructional days to get the students where they need to be?” Daloisio said. “It was one of those unexpected decisions that was made and I was appreciative of it.”
Stage said teachers in Athens work all year on preparing students for the state testing, but it’s not the sole focus for educators in the school district.
“Teachers prep that all year long, so that’s like their Super Bowl so to speak. Not that we try to account just for high-stakes testing. We are trying to develop a well-rounded student, but there’s only a couple times (a year) that you can see how well they are doing and that’s these PSSAs and Keystone exams,” Stage said.
Some believe that with state exams canceled, it would clear the way for either a longer closure or shutting down the schools for the year, but neither Daloisio or Stage have heard any plans from the state as of yet.
“(Gov. Tom Wolf) said he would reevaluate within the 10 days. As a school superintendent, I’m hopeful that he will at least do that by mid-week so that families, teachers, parents, all have the opportunity to plan accordingly if he extends it,” Daloisio said.
Stage said the staff at Athens is preparing for all possible outcomes.
“What we are planning on doing is we are making plans to come back on March 30, and then we’re also sitting down and we’re talking about what does a longer closure look like? We are making some contingency plans for both of those scenarios. I see New York is closing until April 14 and I see other states are going to May,” Stage said.
