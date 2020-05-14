Bradford County has been awarded $27,292 in Phase 37 Funds and $38,911 in CARES Funds from the Emergency Food and Shelter Program (EFSP). These funds will be available to supplement food and shelter programs in the county.
The selection was made by a National Board that is chaired by the Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and consists of representatives from American Red Cross, Catholic Charities, National Council on the Church of Christ, the Salvation Army, United Jewish Communities and United Way Worldwide.
The local board is charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity for food and shelter programs in high need areas. The local board in Bradford County is made up of 14 local organizations who will be responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds available under this program.
Currently, the local board consists of representatives from the following organizations: American Red Cross, Abuse and Rape Crisis Center, Area Agency on Aging, Bradford County Grants Office, Endless Mountain Mission Center, Futures Community Support Services, Guthrie Home Health, Grace Connection, Helping Hands, The Bridge of the Penn York Valley Churches, The Salvation Army, Towanda Area Christian Outreach, Troy Food Pantry and United Way of Bradford County.
Under the terms of the grant form the national board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must: 1) be private voluntary nonprofits or units of government, 2) have an accounting system, 3) practice nondiscrimination, 4) have demonstrated the capacity to deliver local emergency food and shelter programs, and 5) if they are private voluntary organization, must have a voluntary board. Qualified agencies are encouraged to apply.
Qualified agencies interested in a portion of these funds are encouraged to contact Kerri Strauss, local Board Chair, at 570-485-5485 or kerri.strauss@unitedwaybradfordcounty.org by May 20, 2020.
