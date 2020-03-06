Breana J. Hicks (FKA), Breana J. Davidson and Jeremy Davidson to Abby E. Davenport of Athens for property in Athens Borough Third Ward for $127,000.
Tina W. Selleck to Aloysius V. Curtin Jr. of Dushore for property in Monroe Township for $20,000.
Jeffrey M. Novak and Alison K. Novak to Augustine J. Diciacce of Athens for property in Athens Borough Third Ward for $149,900.
Kenneth P. Devine, Katherine A. Devine and Kathy Ann Devine (NKA) to Kenneth P. Devine and Kathy Ann Devine of Athens for property in Athens Township for $1.
Joseph Stephenson, Joseph K. Stephenson (AKA), Joseph Kenneth Stephenson (AKA), Joseph Stephenson Administrator and Candy Mae Stephenson Estate to Jeffrey M. Novak and Alison K. Novak of Sayre for property in Athens Township for $270,000.
Carl Kithcart and Roxanne Kithcart to Brandon J. Tulanowski and Ciera K. Tulanowski of Sayre for property in Sayre Borough Fifth Ward for $33,475.
Jason L. Crawford and Kim S. Crawford to Jason L. Crawford and Kim S. Crawford of Canton for property in Canton Township for $1.
Austins Excavating & Paving Inc. to L&J Rentals of Sayre for property in Athens Township for $200,000.
Frances R. Smith Estate and Jeffrey A. Smith Executor to Jeffrey A. Smith and Ann M. Smith of Towanda for property in Wysox Township for $1.
Frances R. Smith Estate and Jeffrey A. Smith Executor to Scott E. Smith and Donna C. Smith of Monroeton for property in Wysox Township for $1.
Frances R. Smith Estate and Jeffrey A. Smith Executor to Jeffrey A. Smith, Ann M. Smith, Scott Smith and Donna C. Smith of Monroeton for property in Wysox Township for $1.
Andrew A. Carola to Terry F. Cook of Towanda for property in Franklin Township for $1.
MR Dirt Inc. to Jason F. Cobb and Nicole C. Cobb of Milan for property in Athens Township for $50,000.
Elon Z. Martin and Lizzie H. Martin to Aaron D. Andrus and Jonelle L. Andrus of Athens for property in Franklin Township for $172,000.
Charles C. Phillips to Christian G. Foy and Karen C. Foy of Lansdale, Pennsylvania, for property in Stevens Township for $110,000.
Charles Richard Swetland and Connie R. Swetland to Tracy Parkhurst and Stacy J. Barry of Sayre for property in Sayre Borough Third Ward for $137,234.
Shirley V. Cordier to David D. Cordier Jr. and Brenda Cordier of Reading, Pennsylvania, for property in Armenia Township for $1.
Shirley L. Estell Estate and Lisa Kanora Administrator to Lisa Kanora Trustee and Shirley Estell Trust Agreement of Naples, Florida, for property in Granville Township for $1.
Lisa Kanora Trustee, Shirley Estell Trust Agreement to Lisa Kanora of Naples, Florida, for property in Granville Township for $1.
Lisa Kanora to Lisa Kanora Trustee, Alexander D. Kanora Trustee and Lisa M. Kanora Revocable Trust of Naples, Florida, for property in Granville Township for $1.
John M. Neiley and Teresa A. Neiley to Lucas R. Trowbridge and Dianna L. Trowbridge of Wyalusing for property in Wyalusing Township for $110,000.
Wendell L. Craig, Wendall L. Craig (AKA) and Nancy L. Good to James M. Craig of Towanda for property in Troy Township for $1.
