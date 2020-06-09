The Sayre Front Porch Project, a contest held by the Sayre Revitalization Initiative, was a successful community affair, according to its organizers.
The contest, which began in April and ran through the end of May, was designed to bring attention to the front porches on the homes in the borough and raise spirits during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Contestants had to take before and after photos of their redesigned porch, with the goal of not spending any money.
“This project … began to bring attention to the beautiful architecture that exists in Sayre, as many of the homes were built with exceptional front porches,” a press release said. “Participants were encouraged to use creativity and repurpose objects they already owned to create a front porch sanctuary.”
Fifteen people entered the contest.
Mayor Henry Farley presented the awards to the top three winners.
Prizes included gift certificates from Robinson’s Landscaping, Chamberlain Acres and C. Rich photography.
“We were super grateful for the motivation to get our porch ready for the contest. We use our porch daily now,” Jenny Riley, one of the winners said. “After quarantining inside for so long we were anxious to go outside. We created our own ‘staycation’ destination on our front porch.”
“We didn’t really know how impactful having a place to safely social distance with neighbors would become,” said Deb Landy, one of the project coordinators. “The COVID-19 restrictions began to tighten just as we were creating this project.”
Frank Pinkosky, a Coalition Member of the Sayre Revitalization Initiative, said the project was great for the community.
“The concept of creatively and efficiently sprucing up our front porches, during this time of sheltering in place, was brilliant,” he said. “Not only did it engage our community members, many of which are our employees, but it had the extra benefit of beautifying our neighborhoods. It was a great fit with our overall efforts to revitalize our hometown.”
Another contest is in the works for next year.
