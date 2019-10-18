BARTON — On Wednesday, the Barton Town Board set the public hearing date for the municipality’s tentative 2020 spending plan, which will contain a “slight” tax increase.
Town Supervisor Leon “Dick” Cary said “there will be a slight raise, but definitely staying under the 2 percent tax rate cap.”
He added that some figures still need to be adjusted in the budget before the public hearing, in order to get a definite number.
That being said, the tentative budget’s appropriations total $2.393 million; revenue estimates at $1.277 million; and a tax levy of $757,400.
Compared to the tax levy listed in the 2019 budget — $742,500 — the anticipated 2020 tax levy represents an approximate 2 percent increase.
Next year’s expected expenses come in roughly 3 percent higher than that of 2019. The difference is largely attributed to increases in health insurance costs and municipal employee wages.
The public hearing is slated for Monday, Oct. 28 at 6 p.m. at the town hall building.
